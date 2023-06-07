Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Jun 07)

Tuesday afternoon at 12:29, a victim told a Community Service Officer that she had met a male from Shreveport on a dating app earlier this year. The victim stated that she had been choked in Paris and also in Shreveport by the male. After viewing the provided photos of each incident, the officer noted that the aggression and the violence had escalated significantly and took an Assault Family House Member Impeding Breath Report for further investigation.

Christopher Eric Pierce

At 1:59 pm Tuesday, officers arrested Christopher Eric Pierce, 38, of Paris, at his residence in the 300-block of South East 16th Street. It was on a Felony Stalking Warrant issued out of the Paris Police Department from a May 2023 investigation initiated by his ex-wife.

At 5:19 pm, a Paris Police Officer spoke with a victim of Fraud that had occurred in the 1400 block of Clarksville Street. The victim received a call from a collection agency regarding two loans in his name. One was for $251.56, and another loan was for $3786.99. Some provided phone numbers, and the contract signatures were not the victims. The victim believes the suspect to be a former business employee, which police will investigate.

The Paris Police Department responded to 70 Calls for Service, arrested three adults, and made seven traffic stops on Tuesday (Jun 6).