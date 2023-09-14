MPISD – News

MPHS Four States Livestock Show competitors (L to R): Leah Schmitt, Jonathan Dalby, Rebecca Dunn, Lakyn Fortenberry

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS FFA competes in the Four States Livestock Show

Mount Pleasant High School FFA members attended the 78th Annual Four States Livestock Show in Texarkana on September 8-9. MPHS FFA members competed in the Junior Beef Cattle Division and brought home several awards.

Senior Lakyn Fortenberry earned a First in Class ribbon for her Maintainer in the Heifer show. Senior Leah Schmitt won a Third in Class ribbon with her ORB. Junior Jonathan Dalby placed Second in Class with his Brangus. Freshman Rebecca Dunn cleaned up with a First in Class with her Angus, First in Class with her Hereford, and a Second in Class with her Hereford.

MPHS FFA members will show their animals and ag mechanics projects at the annual Titus County Fair at the end of September. Susie Hearron (Lead Advisor), Blake Denson, Mike Huff, and Rance White advise MPHS FAA.