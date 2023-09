Upshur County Judge Jerald Dean Fowler, III

The State Commission on Judicial Conduct gave Upshur County Judge Jerald Dean Fowler, II, a public warning for his DWI in 2022. Fowler was involved in a crash and arrested for driving while intoxicated. He pleaded guilty to the charge in February 2023, and the court sentenced him to one year of deferred adjudication probation.