MPISD – News

Fourth-year senior Genesis Aguilar (right) practices taking Silvia Lopez’s apical pulse in the Health Science Skills Lab at MPHS

Clinical Education Coordinator Elizabeth Alexander (right) and RN Brittney Steen give third-year students an orientation to the Trauma Room at TRMC

Third-year students get an orientation to the Emergency Room from Clinical Education Coordinator Elizabeth Alexander (front right) and RN and Emergency Department Clinical Coordinator Regenia Nabors (back right)

RN Jennifer Posey (right) and Clinical Education Coordinator Elizabeth Alexander introduce Emergency Department protocols to third-year students

Fourth-year seniors hear about careers in Occupational Therapy from Kayce Duncan, OT

Fourth-year seniors get a lesson in the Cath Lab from Specials Tech Adam Larson, RT(R), ARRT

Fourth-year seniors Shpat Zeqaj (left) and Nathaniel Martinez practice in the Phlebotomy station in the Health Science Skills Lab at MPHS

Mount Pleasant High School Health Science students begin clinical rotations.

Mount Pleasant High School Health Science program students have begun clinical rotations at Titus Regional Medical Center (TRMC) and various healthcare settings around the community. Third and fourth-year health science students spend 1-2 days per week at field sites getting actual, hands-on training in everything from emergency medicine to labor and delivery to dentistry. Students can earn multiple medical certifications before graduating from high school.

Third-year students will gain their first hands-on experiences by observing and rotating through multiple field sites at TRMC. As these students gain experience and complete tasks in the Health Science Skills Lab at MPHS, they can be approved to perform actual electrocardiograms (EKGs), take patient vital signs, observe the functions and organization of medical offices and the hospital, and have the opportunity to view live births, surgeries, and all other aspects of work in a hospital setting.

Fourth-year students in the Certified Phlebotomy Technician (CPT) course and the Certified Patient Care Technician-Assistant (CPCT-A) course will rotate through clinical sites throughout the hospital. “Students will be allowed to perform skills they have been checked off on in our skills lab,” said Health Science instructor Kristi Houchin. “Such skills include venipunctures and dermal punctures, assisting patients with Activities of Daily Living (ADLs), performing EKGs, and taking patient’s vital signs. This experience allows students to apply the knowledge and skills from the classroom to real-life experience.”

Fourth-year students in the Certified Clinical Medical Assistant (CCMA) course rotate through various sites at TRMC, TCOT (The Clinics of Titus), and other medical offices. Students in this program perform phlebotomy skills, take vital signs, room patients, practice data entry, run labs, learn instruments and sterilization procedures, experience medication maintenance, practice bed making, perform ADLs, and get a hands-on approach to learning about all things medical. “We meet five days a week for a double-blocked class with two of those days being opportunities to perform the skills they have learned and been assessed as competent,” said Health Science instructor Amanda Hutchings. “The other three days are filled with completing their NTCC dual credit course, practicing skills, National Healthcare Association (NHA) benchmarks, and preparation of material for the credentialling exam that allows them to go into the workforce after graduating. This not only prepares them for real life but also life as a college student.”

Industry experts teach Health Science courses at MPHS with multiple degrees and certifications. Beginner students in Principles of Health Science can earn certifications in CPR, Stop the Bleed, and First Aid and are taught by Heather Dill, RN. Advanced Practicum in Health Science I students are being trained to be Electrocardiogram Technicians (CET) by Sarah Carrell, LVN. Seniors in Practicum in Health Science II are either instructed in Phlebotomy (CPT) and Patient Care Technology (PCT) by Kristi Houchin RN-BSN or to be a Certified Clinical Medical Assistant (CCMA) by Amanda Hutchings MS-HSA, BS, CMA (AAMA).

“Our classes allow students the opportunity to see which areas of medicine they actually see themselves working in after receiving their degree,” said Hutchings. “Our certifications also allow students to gain entry-level positions in the medical field immediately. I had a graduate last year who had been in a medical office during clinical rotations, and the preceptor was very impressed. The student gained employment there while completing courses at NTCC to enter the nursing program. I have another graduate pursuing higher ed at UT Austin to become a medical researcher. This program isn’t about patient care only. From the ones who research to save lives to the ones who implement the research, every person at every stage in every area is important.”

For more information on the MPHS Health Science program, contact Career and Technology Director Karl Whitehurst at 903-575-2020.

The 2023-2024 National Elementary Honor Society members from Frances Corprew Elementary School

Corprew inducts new members into the National Elementary Honor Society .

Twenty-seven Corprew Elementary School 4th graders became National Elementary Honor Society members as the Corprew NEHS Chapter held its annual induction ceremony on Thursday, October 12. NEHS recognizes 4th-grade students for their outstanding academic achievement and demonstrated personal responsibility. The organization seeks to provide meaningful service activities for students to the school and the community and develop essential leadership skills in elementary school students.

Corprew Principal Karen Williams welcomed the guests in attendance. New members Nylah Bell and Melonie Davis lead the pledges to the American and Texas flags. New member Jayceon Rockwell gave the invocation. Corprew Assistant Principal Jay Silman introduced the guest speaker, Mount Pleasant High School National Honor Society Parliamentarian/Historian Jose Fuentes.

The chapter officers, President Anastacia Davis, Vice President Carmelo Green, Secretary Lillian Yoder, and Treasurer Aryana Knieriem, explained the criteria for membership and the four characteristics of an NEHS member. Corprew Assistant Principal Tiffani Powell introduced each new member as they walked across the stage to receive their certificate from Williams.

The inductees into the Corprew NEHS Chapter are David Adame, Joseph Adame, Elizabeth Arrington, Nylah Bell, Bailey Brake, A’Zharia Craddock, Draxton Craddock, Anastacia Davis (President), Melonie Davis, Santiago Diaz, Nicoleisabella Gomez, Cristian Gonzalez, Carmelo Green (Vice President), Camila Hernandez, Jace Kline, Aryana Knieriem (Treasurer), Jacqueline Luna, Nicole Manriquez, Marcelina Ortiz, Jayceon Rockwell, Kimberly Rodriguez, Yamilex Rodriguez, Leonardo Rubio, Yen Tran, Chyna Williams, Abigale Yoder, and Lillian Yoder (Secretary).

Counselor Cassie George advises the Corprew Chapter of the National Elementary Honor Society.