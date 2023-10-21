NETBIO October Sale

The Northeast Texas Beef Improvement Organization members sold 3,473 head of pre-conditioned calves and yearlings at its sale held Friday, October 20th at the Sulphur Springs Livestock Commission.

David Fowler, a member of the NETBIO board and Sulphur Springs Livestock co-owner, said it was an active sale with 18 buyers paying an average of $1,387 per head for the cattle. A total of 171 producer/members of NETBIO had pre-conditioned cattle consigned to the sale.

The Internet was busy with buyer activity, where a total of 1,201 head of cattle were purchased during the sale.

Internet bidding and watching is available during every NETBIO sale. The Internet connection, liveauctions.TV, is easy to navigate. If you plan to buy cattle over the Internet, you need to call or come by the exchange office and register before the sale. The telephone number is 903-885-2455.

The next sale will be NETBIO’s 25th anniversary event slated for Friday, November 17. Buyers, sellers and friends will enjoy a barbeque lunch beginning at 11 a.m. Auctioneer and Sulphur Springs Livestock Commission co-owner Joe Don Pogue will begin selling cattle beginning at 1 p.m. in the Livestock Commission auction market.

The NETBIO Pre-Conditioned Stocker and Feeder Calf Sale gives producers a marketing opportunity to offer their pre-conditioned calves and yearlings in load lot quantities.

For more information go to www.sslivestockauctions.com or check them on the Facebook page.