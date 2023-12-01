Paris High School Robotics Team Wins 1st Place in the Region 8 VEX Robotics Contest

The Paris High Robotics teams recently competed in the Region 8 VEX Robotics Contest and achieved great success on Thursday, Nov. 30th. The varsity team had an exceptional performance, winning the tournament along with their alliance team from Pleasant Grove. In addition to this, the team also won the Skills Championship, which is a testament to their hard work and preparation. Currently, the varsity team is ranked 1st in our Region, 5th in the state, and an impressive 90th in the World for Skills. PHS senior Preston Thompson stated, “Four years of dedication and hard work have paid off with a successful season for our robotics team, and we’re committed to aiming even higher.”

The JV teams, who were competing for the first time this year, advanced from qualifications to the round of 16. This is a fantastic achievement for the team, and it shows just how talented and dedicated they are to their craft.