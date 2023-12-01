Denny’s Paris Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Sandlin Header 2022
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Hess Black Friday Header

Paris High School Robotics Team Wins 1st Place in the Region 8 VEX Robotics Contest

Pictured above, left to right: Varsity Team Members Preston Thompson (Captain), Mylee Anderson, Houston Rogers and junior Devi Nair (not pictured)

The Paris High Robotics teams recently competed in the Region 8 VEX Robotics Contest and achieved great success on Thursday, Nov. 30th. The varsity team had an exceptional performance, winning the tournament along with their alliance team from Pleasant Grove. In addition to this, the team also won the Skills Championship, which is a testament to their hard work and preparation. Currently, the varsity team is ranked 1st in our Region, 5th in the state, and an impressive 90th in the World for Skills. PHS senior Preston Thompson stated, “Four years of dedication and hard work have paid off with a successful season for our robotics team, and we’re committed to aiming even higher.”

Pictured left: JV Teams: Luke De la Garza, Jake Stephens, Ashton Hilliard, and Pablo Melguizo

The JV teams, who were competing for the first time this year, advanced from qualifications to the round of 16. This is a fantastic achievement for the team, and it shows just how talented and dedicated they are to their craft.

Pictured left: JV Team: Caleb Echols, Beckett Hubbard, Ian Allen, Gavin Avery, and Victoria Lippincott
Pictured above: JV Team: Jaidyn Williams, Arjan Khadka, Akshay Bacharanianda, and Stephanie Ramirez

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved