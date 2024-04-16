Tuesday’s Sports

Caitlin Clark After WNBA Draft

WNBA

It was all smiles at Indiana headquarters on Monday during draft night. The Indian Fever named Iowa Hawkeyes’ Caitlin Clark as the draft’s first pick. The Fever has two of the greatest 3-point shooters in college hoops history. Clark is the NCAA record holder, having finished with 548 treys. Kelsey Mitchell, the No. 2 pick in 2018, had 497 3-pointers at Ohio State. It is not hard to sell Fever tickets now.

NBA

There are 20 teams in the mix for the NBA playoffs 2024, starting Tuesday.

Lakers (47-35) at New Orleans Pelicans (49-33) at 6:30 pm TNT

Warriors (46-36) at Sacramento Kings (46-36) at 9:00 pm TNT

NHL

The Arizona Coyotes move to Salt Lake City. The NHL Board of Governors has to approve the transaction. The news came just days after the Coyotes had released images of the new arena they hoped to build outside of Phoenix.

Wednesday

Blues (43-33-5) at Dallas Stars (51-21-9) at 8:30 pm TNT

MLB

Monday

Braves (10-5) 6 – Astros (6-12) 1

Rangers (9-8) 1 – Tigers (9-7) 0

Michael Lorenzen pitched five spotless innings in his Texas debut, and three relievers completed a five-hit shutout as the Rangers topped the Detroit Tigers 1-0 on Monday night. Lorenzen signed a $4.5 million, one-year contract as a free agent late in spring training.

Tuesday

Rangers (9-8) at Detroit Tigers (9-7) at 12:10 pm ESPN+

COLLEGE

Texas A&M-Commerce is mourning the passing of football student-athlete Keith Miller. Miller passed away in his apartment near campus on Thursday evening. Miller was a two-year Wide Receiver on the Lion football program and was team captain in the 2023 season. Before playing at TAMU-Commerce, he played with the University of Colorado Buffalos for two years.

The Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team concludes its home stand on Tuesday night with games against North Texas. It marks the first time the Mean Green has played Commerce in any sport since A&M-Commerce joined NCAA Division I. The doubleheader starts at 5:00 pm. The Lions head to Northwestern State for a three-game series this weekend.

HIGH SCHOOL

Monday

Como-Pickton 10 – Fruitvale 3

Cumby 17 – Wolfe City 15

Liberty-Eylau 1 – Paris 0

Saltillo 18 – Sulphur Bluff 3

Tuesday

Atlanta (22-8) at Paul Pewitt (1-19-1) at 5:00 pm

Celeste (7-10-1) at Cooper (7-7) at 5:00 pm

Gilmer (17-10-2) at Henderson (20-8) at 6:00 pm

Harts Bluff (9-17-1) at Bloomburg (0-8) at 6:00 pm

Liberty-Eylau (4-14) at Sulphur Springs (17-7-2) at 6:00 pm

Mineola (14-8) at Winnsboro (18-6-1) at 6:00 pm

Mt Vernon (11-7-1) at Winona (0-6) at 6:00 pm

Pine Tree (16-12) at Mt Pleasant (21-9-1) AT 6:00 pm

No. 20 Rains (23-5-1) at Chisum (2-13-1) at 6:00 pm

Sabine (15-14) at Hughes Springs (18-11-1) at 6:00 pm

Sulphur Bluff (2-16) at Alba-Golden (17-4-1) at 7:00 pm

Wolfe City (17-10) at North Hopkins (12-6-1) 4:30 pm

BASEBALL

Monday

DeKalb 9 – Hooks 3

Tuesday

Atlanta (14-9-1) at Paul Pewitt (6-13) at 7:00 pm

Beckville (15-2-1) at Union Hill (6-9-1) at 7:00 pm

Bland (2-13) at Cooper (13-10) at 6:30 pm

Bonham (9-6) at Van Alstyne (12-11) at 7:00 pm

Center (4-15-1) at Gilmer (2-15) at 7:00 pm

Commerce (9-12-1) at Lone Oak (3-18-1) at 7:00 pm

Daingerfield (11-8) at New Diana (13-11) at 7:00 pm

Denison (8-17-1) at Greenville (11-13) at 7:30 pm

McLeod (6-4) at Harts Bluff (6-12-1) at 4:30 pm

Mineola (7-11) at Winnsboro (18-6-1) at 7:00 pm

Mt Vernon (14-17) at Winona (0-11) at 7:00 pm

North Lamar (11-16) at Liberty-Eylau (20-6-1) at 7:00 pm

Pine Tree (11-12) at Mt Pleasant (12-8) at 4:30 pm

Pittsburg (6-13-1) at Paris (5-14) at 7:00 pm

Queen City (6-17) at New Boston (8-14) at 7:00 pm

Quitman (9-15-1) at Hoarmony (15-5-1) at 7:00 pm

Rains (20-4-1) at Chisum (10-6-1) at 7:00 pm

Rivercrest (8-8-1) at Ore City (16-4) at 6:00 pm

Sabine (2-18) at Hughes Springs (9-14) at 7:00 pm

Saltillo (5-4) at Alba-Golden (17-5) at 6:00 pm

Sam Rayburn (18-1-2) at Honey Grove (10-5-1) at 6:30 pm

Sulphur Springs (7-19) at Pleasant Grove (17-8-1) at 7:00 pm

White Oak (10-9) at Gladewater (11-10) at 7:00 pm

Yantis (5-10-2) at North Hopkins (12-7) at 4:30 pm

Monday’s Sports

Masters

With 31 feet left for Eagle, Scottie Scheffler became free. He was thinking about reclaiming ownership of the tournament. The putt snaked its way up the green before slipping into the right side of the hole. By the time the third round ended, it was no surprise that Scheffler’s name was the only one at 7-under par, one stroke clear of second place.

NBA

Sunday

Lakers (47-35) 124 – Pelicans (49-33) 108

Thunder (57-25) 135 – Mavericks (50-32) 86

Spurs (22-60) 123 – Pistons (14-68) 95

Rockets (41-41) 116 – Clippers (51-31) 105

Monday

No Games

NHL

Saturday

Stars (51-21-9) 3 – Kraken (39-39-13) 1

The Dallas Stars beat the Seattle Kraken 3-1 on Saturday to clinch the Central Division title for the first time in eight years.

Wednesday

Blues (43-33-5) at Dallas Stars (51-21-9) at 8:30 pm TNT

MLB

Sunday

Astros (6-11) 8 – Rangers (8-8) 5

After dropping the series opener 12-8, the Astros have won back-to-back games following a 4-11 start that left them seven games under .500 for the first time since 2016. They improved to 4-3 against AL West rival Texas this season.

Monday

Rangers (8-8) at Detroit Tigers (9-6) at 5:40 pm

Braves (9-5) at Houston Astros (6-11) at 7:10 pm

COLLEGE

SOFTBALL

No 1 Texas (35-6) 9 – No. 24 Baylor 22-17) 5

No. 12 Texas A&M (32-9) 17 – No. 13 Alabama (30-9) 6

Texas Tech (26-13) 4 – Kansas (26-14-1) 2

UCF (25-13) 7 – Houston (22-20) 2

McNeese (14-1) 11 – A&M-Commerce (7-39) 1

The McNeese Cowgirls won 11-1 in five innings on Saturday afternoon against the Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team at the John Cain Family Softball Field. The Lions fall to 7-39 and 0-18 in Southland Conference play, while McNeese continues to lead the conference with a 14-1 record and is 29-15 overall. The Lions host North Texas for a doubleheader at 5:00 pm on Tuesday and head to Northwestern State next Friday-Saturday.

BASEBALL

No. 3 Texas A&M (32-4) 12 – No. 6 Vanderbilt (26-10) 6

Texas (22-15) 13 – Houston (17-18) 8

TCU (22-12) 4 – Texas Tech (26-11) 3

Oklahoma (21-14) 8 – Kansas State (21-13) 7

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

Friday

Alba-Golden 12 – Rivercrest 1

Atlanta 3 – New Boston 1

Bland 9 – Cumby 7

Bonham 23 – Leonard 0

Bowie 7 – Harts Bluff 6

Canton 5 – Red Oak 4

Celeste 8 – Horth Hopkins 4

Center 12 – Spring Hill 11

Commerce 10 – Chisum 7

Como-Pickton 1 – Saltillo 0

Dodd City 11 – Sam Rayburn 2

Fruitvale 4 – Detroit 3

Gilmer 8 – Kilgore 0

Grand Saline 6 – Lone Oak 4

Hallsville 13 – Longview 3

Hawkins 10 – Big Sandy 0

Henderson 6 – Carthage 0

Hooks 1 Redwater 0

Hughes Springs 8 – New Diana 2

Jefferson 10 – Arp 9

Linden-Kildare 12 – Harleton 4

McLeod 15 – Maud 0

Mineola 11 – Harmony 0

Mt Vernon 16 – Chapel Hill MP 0

Pine Tree 16 – Tyler Lions 0

Pittsburg 15 – Paris 0

No. 10 Queen City 10 – DeKalb 1

No. 19 Rans 4 – Prairiland 0

Royse City 8 – Tyler Legacy 4

Sabine 18 – Gladewater 8

Sherman 18 – Greenville 0

Sulphur Springs 10 – Pleasant Grove 0

Texas High 14 – Marshall 2

Van 7 – Athens 3

White Oak 2 – Daingerfield 1

No. 21 Whitehouse 9 – Mt Pleasant 0

BASEBALL

Friday

Alba-Golden 14 – Como Pickton 2

Atlanta 4 – New Boston 3

DeKalb 7 – Queen City 0

Dodd City 8 – Honey Grove 4

Harleton 11 – Hawkins 1

Hooks 3 – Redwater 2

Jefferson 12 – Arp 11

Liberty-Eylau 11 – Sulphur Springs 0

Lindale 2 – Chapel Hill TY 0

New Diana 5 – White Oak 1

Peasant Grove 10 – Paris 0

Pittsburg 10 – North Lamar 7

Prairiland 3 – Commerce 2

Gladewater 3 – Sabine 2

Harmony 5 – Winnsboro 1

Hooks 3 – Redwater 2

Jefferson 12 – Arp 11

Lindale 2 – Chapel Hill TY 0

Maud 11 – Harts Bluff 1

McLeod 6 – Linden-Kildare 0

New Diana 5 – White Oak 0

North Hopkins 11 – Cumby 6

Prairiland 3 – Commerce 2

Quitman 12 – Chapel Hill MP 2

Rains 15 – Canton 3

Sam Rayburn 6 – Cooper 4

Sulphur Bluff 9 – Yantis 1

Texas High 6 – Marshall 2

Union Grove 14 – Big Sandy 2

Van 11 – Athens 1

No. 12 Whitehouse 6 – Mt Pleasant 0

Whitewright 17 – Trenton 1

Wolfe City 3 – Celeste 2