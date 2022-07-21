Mt Pleasant City Secretary Candias Webster is First to Become Certified in Mount Pleasant History

Mount Pleasant, TX, July 21, 2022…Candias Webster is the first Certified City Secretary in the history of Mount Pleasant following her completion of the Texas Municipal Clerk Certification Program (TMCC).

The certification program is a professional development program with college/university-level courses. Successful completion of TMCCP requires approximately 200 hours of individual home study and online homework; examinations over each of the courses; and attendance at eight two-day seminars.

“This achievement required Candias to invest an incredible amount of personal time on top of her normal work schedule,” said City Manager Ed Thatcher. “We are proud of her commitment to professional excellence and hard work to be the very best that she can be for our community.”

According to the TMCCP website, “the program establishes qualifications for fulfilling the office of municipal clerk to retain the traditional and rightful standing as an officer of the municipality. The program also aims to provide the municipal clerk with the knowledge and methods to execute the duties of office and develop familiarity with the theory and practices of one’s local government.

Candias joined the City staff in 2019 as Administrative Assistant to the City Manager. During her tenure in that position, Candias began the TCCMP certification program and was promoted to City Secretary in February 2022.

“I enjoy being City Secretary because it gives me the opportunity to help others, including our City Council, the staff and our citizens,” said Candias, who worked in customer service at Pilgrims for 14 years prior to being hired by the City. “You get to learn and do something new every day!”

Candias has lived in Mount Pleasant for 22 years and is married to James Webster, who is an employee of Titus County. She is an avid runner, and an active member of The Pilot Club.

Candias will participate in a graduation ceremony with other newly certified or re-certified city secretaries from around Texas during the TMCCP Election Law Seminar next January in Denton.

Photo Captions: City Secretary Candias Webster is the first to become certified in Mount Pleasant History