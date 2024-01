Last Saturday at 10:04 am, first responders worked a minor accident at Washington and Industrial. Saturday evening at 6:18, a vehicle accident occurred on Harts Bluff Road with possible injuries. A car fire occurred Sunday morning at 7:15 on CR 2352 at an RV Park. Sunday at 5:07, Mt Pleasant responded to a fire alarm at Chili’s. Sunday night at 10.25, a vehicle fire occurred at 194 CR 1720.