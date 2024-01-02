Mark Patrick Header 2020
Stray Bullets Hit Two On New Year’s Eve

Police in Fort Worth had 55 calls of people firing guns on New Year’s Eve. One of the stray bullets found Federico Perez’s leg in Northwest Fort Worth. He remembers counting down the final minute of 2023 and beginning to hear the familiar sound of the so-called celebratory gunfire when he felt a sudden pain and realized he was bleeding. Fort Worth Police rushed to investigate a reported stray bullet incident. Lufkin paramedics hospitalized a man in a Tyler hospital after being struck by a stray bullet on New Year’s Eve.

