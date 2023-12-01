Mt Pleasant Fire Department

An all-city page went out for firefighters to go to Applebee’s Thursday night at 10:51. There was a fire in the kitchen, and everyone was out of the building. Another structure fire occurred near NTCC across the road. A mobile home had smoke coming from the windows at 8:14 Thursday night. A vehicle accident occurred Thursday morning at 5:53 on 271 North in the bridge construction area. They called EMS to the scene. Another crash occurred at 8:56 Thursday night with possible injuries. It was at TX 49 and CR 2348.