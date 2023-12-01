Paris Police Report For Friday, December 1

Briana Lafrance Brisker | Shaquishala Sharnae Wooten

Thursday, a Paris business reported shoplifting amounting to over $100.00 but less than $750.00 in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue. Two suspects intentionally scanned items with a false retail tag before attempting to leave the store. Officers arrested them after being stopped by store personnel. One of the two had tried to leave the scene but was later apprehended. Suspects Shaquishala Sharnae Wooten, 30, and Briana Lafrance Brisker, 27, were booked and taken to county jail.

Officers made two traffic stops, arrested four adults, and answered 84 calls for service on Thursday, November 30.