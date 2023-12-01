Hess Black Friday Header
Denny’s Paris Header
Sandlin Header 2022
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1

Paris Police Report For Friday, December 1

Briana Lafrance Brisker | Shaquishala Sharnae Wooten

Thursday, a Paris business reported shoplifting amounting to over $100.00 but less than $750.00 in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue. Two suspects intentionally scanned items with a false retail tag before attempting to leave the store. Officers arrested them after being stopped by store personnel. One of the two had tried to leave the scene but was later apprehended. Suspects Shaquishala Sharnae Wooten, 30, and Briana Lafrance Brisker, 27, were booked and taken to county jail.

Officers made two traffic stops, arrested four adults, and answered 84 calls for service on Thursday, November 30.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved