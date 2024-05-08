ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Mt Pleasant Man Jailed For Check Violations

mugshot unavailable

 

Titus County arrested 45-year-old Christopher Lucas Rolf of Mt. Pleasant on a warrant for Stealing and receiving stolen checks. At the time of this report, he was in the Titus County Jail.

