Bond has been set by a Titus County Justice of the Peace at a total of $120,000 for twenty-two-year-old Raheem J. Woodson of Mt. Pleasant. HE was arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Theft of Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by Felon, and Tampering with Evidence. Bond was denied on an additional charge of Violation of Parole, and he remains behind bars.