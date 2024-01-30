Denny’s Paris Header
Mt Pleasant Swimmers Advance To Regional

The 2023-2024 MPHS Tiger Swim team (L to R): Ava Fite, Sophie Greco, Alessandro Greco, Kate Ball, Joseline Hernandez, Emelia Ethridge

Contact: Kelly Cowan

Mount Pleasant High School swimmers advance to regionals.

The Mount Pleasant High School Tiger Swim Team competed at the district meet in Texarkana on Saturday, January 27. MPHS will send four swimmers in five events to the regional meet at the New Caney ISD Natatorium on February 9-10.

Senior Sophie Greco was the district champion in the 50-yard Freestyle and placed second in the 100 Backstroke, missing first place by just one one-hundredth of a second. Her first and second-place finishes will advance her to the regional meet in both events.

Sophomore Ava Fite finished fifth in the 50-yard Freestyle, advancing her to regionals.

Freshman Emelia Ethridge finished 4th in the 200-yard Individual Medley, advancing her to the regional meet.

Finally, the 200 Medley Relay of junior Kate Ball, Ethridge, Fite, and Greco finished fourth, advancing them to the regional meet.

Also competing for the Tigers, Ball finished 8th in the 50-yard Freestyle and 10th in the 100-yard Freestyle, with sophomore Alessandro Greco finishing seventh in the 100-yard Butterfly and 13th in the 100-yard Freestyle.

Jerilyn Goolsby coaches the MPHS Tiger Swim Team.

