Tuesday’s Sports

Brittney Griner

NFL

Defensive end Charles Omenihu (uh-MEN-e-WHO) tore an ACL in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game. According to multiple reports, he won’t be available to play in Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers, his former team.

NBA

Monday

Celtics (36-11) 118 – Pelicans (26-21) 112

Rockets (22-24) 135 – Lakers (24-24) 119

Timberwolves (33-14) 107 – Thunder (32-15) 101

Wizards (9-37) 118 – Spurs (10-37) 113

Mavericks (26-21) 131 – Magic (24-23) 129

Luka Doncic (DON-chuhch) had 45 points and 15 assists, and Tim Hardaway, Jr. added 36 points as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Orlando Magic 131-129 on Monday night. The duo accounted for 54 of Dallas’ 70 points in the second half, including 27 of 35 points in the fourth quarter, when there were 10 of the game’s 13 lead changes.

After Jarred Vanderbilt was ejected in the first half of Monday’s 135-119 loss to the Houston Rockets for a run-in with Dillon Brooks, several members of the Los Angeles Lakers defended Vanderbilt’s actions against Houston’s agitating forward.

COLLEGE

Monday

NCAAM

No. 4 Houston (19-2 6-2) 76 – Texas (14-7) 72

J’Wan Roberts made a tiebreaking layup with 37 seconds left in overtime and Emanuel Sharp’s four free throws over the final 10 seconds sent No. 4 Houston to a 76-72 win over Texas on Monday night.

Tuesday

No. 15 Texas Tech (16-3 5-1) at Fort Worth No. 25 TCU (15-5 4-3) at 6:00 pm ESPN2

No. 23 Oklahoma (15-5 3-4) at Manhattan Kansas State (14-6 4-3) at 7:00 pm ESPN+

Oklahoma State (9-11 1-6) at No. 8 Kansas (16-4 4-3) at 8:00 pm ESPN

The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team fell 69-54 to A&M-Corpus Christi on Monday night in the Field House. The Lions conclude the home stand on Wednesday at 7:00 pm against UIW.

Monday

NCAAW

Mississippi State (17-5 4-3) 77 – No. 9 LSU (18-4 5-3) 73

Baylor will retire the jersey of former star Brittney Griner on February 18 when the Bears host Texas Tech. Griner helped Baylor go 40-0 her junior year en route to a national championship and finished her college career with 3,283 points and 1,305 rebounds. She was the AP Player of the Year in 2012 and 2013.

Texas A&M-Texarkana announced that last year’s Farmers Bank Distinguished Speaker Series raised over $73,000 for scholarships. This year’s event will feature Olympic and professional boxing champion Sugar Ray Leonard.

HIGH SCHOOL

Our understanding, last Friday there was a big brawl at the Miller Grove and Pioneer Technology game at Greenville. All are suspended for tonight’s games.

The Lady Tiger Softball Scrimmage at Hughes Springs will be varsity only at 5:00 pm on Tuesday, January 30. The scrimmage portion will be played at Hughes Springs as initially scheduled.