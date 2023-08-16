ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Momentum Veranda Pontoon Boats Header
Hess Lawn Mower Header

Mt Pleasant Teachers Receive $100

MPISD new teachers with American National Bank President Sheila Donnelly and members of the MPISD Education FoundationContact

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPISD new teachers receive grants from American National Bank

American National Bank surprised each new teacher at Mount Pleasant ISD with a $100 grant to help them set up their new classrooms. Sheila Donnelly, American National Bank President, presented $4,400 from the bank to the MPISD Education Foundation, and each new teacher received a $100 check at the annual MPISD Convocation. The first day of school for Mount Pleasant ISD is Wednesday, August 16.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved                                     