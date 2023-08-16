New Interactive Sports Wall at the Northeast Texas Children’s Museum

Northeast Texas Children’s Museum

100 Maple St

P. O. Box 994

Commerce, Texas

(903) 886-6055

Bringing a new dimension to the exhibits at the Northeast Texas Children’s Museum is MultiBall, an interactive sports wall. This gaming platform makes sports more attractive for all ages. With precision sensors and motion tracking, MultiBall provides a variety of fun games for all ages. This exhibit will be officially opened on Wednesday, August 23 at 10:30 AM. With a variety of 40 games played with balls on a sports wall, this new exhibit will be a popular attraction to the Children’s Museum for years to come.

MultiBall can be found in only four other places in Texas, The German company which created MultiBall offers an experience that can be educational and fun. Different games are provided for a variety of ages. The exhibit is free until September 12; after that date there will be a $2 fee for an hour of MultiBall.

The exhibit is sponsored by Russell Armstrong, CFP, of Commerce. Russell has been involved with the Children’s Museum since it began 20 years ago, but this is his first sponsorship within the museum. Bob Stachowiak and Dennis Anderson built the wall and installed the accompanying projector. “Russell, Bob, and Dennis are so important to the Children’s Museum. They have been instrumental in providing this exhibit, but they have been long-time supporters of the museum, ” said Sharline Freeman, Executive Director. “We are expecting this to be one of our most popular exhibits”, Sharline continued.

MultiBall will be the second recent large exhibit to be added to the Children’s Museum. In April, a Fossil Dig was added with the sponsorship of Lake Ralph Hall, the Perot Museum, the Upper Trinity Regional Water District , and Ladonia Chamber of Commerce. The accompanying mural shows life in this area for the last 65 million years.

The Northeast Texas Children’s Museum attracts visitors from throughout northeast Texas. Projected attendance for 2023 is 50,000 visitors.

.