Mt Pleasant Teen Jailed On Marijuana, Narcotics Charges

On Thursday August 4th, 2022, Titus County Sheriff’s Office received credible information that a resident of the 700 Block of South Lide, in Mount Pleasant, was in possession of Marihuana. After looking into the information, deputies determined there was sufficient probable cause of a criminal offense to seek a search warrant. A search warrant was subsequently approved by a magistrate and was carried out the same day.

While searching the residence, deputies discovered a significant amount of Marihuana and an illegal controlled substance. Deputies also found firearms that had been illegally tampered with or altered.

17 year old Mount Pleasant man Isaiah Matthew Cassio was arrested for the following offenses:

Possession of Marihuana in an amount equal to or less than 50 lbs and greater than 5 lbs. a Third Degree Felony.

Possession of a Controlled Substance, Penalty Group 3 in an amount greater than or equal to 28 grams and less than 200 grams, a Third Degree Felony.