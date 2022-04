Araceli Espinoza

Titus County Jail

Araceli Espinoza of Mt Pleasant reached a plea bargain with Titus County prosecutors in connection with the death of her husband. Initially, they charged 26-year-old Espinoza with murder, and she pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of Manslaughter. Nevertheless, they sentenced her to eight years in prison. She stabbed her husband, Roberto Espinoza, in March of 2019 at the Oak Lawn Apartments.