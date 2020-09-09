Mt Pleasant’s Plant Named Fastest-Growing

Mid America Pet Food Named to Inc. Magazine’s Annual Inc. 5000, Honored as One of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Mid America Pet Food Appears on the Inc. 5000 for the 3rd time.

Mount Pleasant, Texas (September 9, 2020) – Mid America Pet Food has been named one of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies for the third time by Inc. magazine. A prestigious ranking, the Inc. 5000 represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment – independent small businesses.

“From our start in 2007, Mid America Pet Food has placed a strong focus on offering super-premium pet food at a common-sense value,” said Greg Cyr, CEO of Mid America Pet Food. “Delivering on this focus each day has played a big role in helping us be successful and continue to grow year-over-year. We have some exciting projects coming up, and I look forward to the continued growth we can achieve with our team’s hard work.”

The 2020 Inc. 5000 companies have been very competitive within their markets, and the list, as a whole, has shown staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent and a median rate of 165 percent.

“The companies on this year’s ‘Inc. 5000,’ come from nearly every realm of business,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism no matter the sector.”

Complete results of the ‘Inc. 5000,’ including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Mid America Pet Food Pet Food

Founded in 2007, Mid America Pet Food produces VICTOR Super Premium Pet Food (VICTOR) and Eagle Mountain Pet Food (Eagle Mountain). Based in East Texas, both brands offer reliable pet nutrition at a common-sense value. VICTOR’s super-premium dog food formulas have been nationally recognized and are a trusted nutrition source for pet owners across the country, including outdoor enthusiasts, hunters, trainers, and breeders. More information about Mid America Pet Food, VICTOR, and Eagle Mountain is available at www.mapf.com, www.victorpetfood.comand www.eaglemountainpetfood.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

The 2020 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2019. For a company to qualify, they must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2016. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent, not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies, as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, several companies on the list have gone public or acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2016 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Inc.’s September issue features companies on the ‘Inc. 500.’. They represent the top tier of the ‘Inc. 5000,’ which is at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across various channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in 5000 allows the founders of the best companies to engage with their peers’ exclusive community and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.