Wednesday’s Sports

MLB

The Texas Rangers ended a six-game losing streak with a 7-1 victory over the Angeles Tuesday. The Angeles was on a roll with five wins in a row. The Rangers’ Lance Lynn pitched seven innings, and Elvis Andrus homered to turn around a win. The two get together again this evening at 7:05 with a 3:05 start Thursday afternoon.

Major League Baseball officials say it could be a bubble, neutral-site, or two different bubbles for their playoffs, but everything is still in negotiations. The American League would have two of the three Southern California parks with the Padres, Angels, and Dodgers, and the National League would be the homes of the Astros and Rangers. The World Series would be at the Rangers’ new Globe Life Field in Arlington. They are trying to avoid teams playing in their actual homes for the World Series.

NHL

Well, it is tied at 1-and-1 after the Vegas Golden Knights shutout the Stars 3-0 Tuesday. Game 3 will be Thursday at 7:00 pm with Game 4 Saturday at 7:00 pm.

NCAA

Baylor’s original season opener would be in Houston against Ole Miss, but COVID-19 concerns forced the Bears to change plans. Baylor will now look to begin the season on Saturday (Sep 26) at home against Kansas. Louisiana Tech had an outbreak of positive COVID tests in Hurricane Laura’s wake, as 38 players tested positive. Before Laura, they’d had just one positive over three weeks amid 350 tests. Baylor is the third Big 12 team forced to postpone its season opener because of COVID.

HIGH SCHOOL

The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League (UIL) will convene at 9:30 this morning via teleconference to determine student-athletes’ eligibility. It will be available Live on the UIL State Executive Committee Page. Please note that there is no physical location for this meeting to ensure safe social distancing, and it is only accessible via the live stream. They will meet with College Station A&M Consolidated, Mesquite Poteet, and Texarkana Pleasant Grove. All concern a student changing schools for athletic purposes. Yesterday the UIL upheld the district’s decision on Burnet and Converse Judson’s varsity eligibility on three students. And denied the appeals.