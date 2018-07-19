Mt Vernon Gets New Basketball Coach In Today’s Sports

It’s official, Coach Joe Thomas is no longer the Boys basketball coach at Mt Vernon High School. Thomas, who led his team to the state championship game in San Antonio this year, had not only been the boy’s coach but also the girls’ volleyball coach. After being told he would need to choose to coach either the boys or girls, Thomas made the difficult decision to continue with volleyball, where his daughter is a rising junior player on the team. The new boy’s coach is Ryan Moffitt, an assistant coach from North Lamar High School.

With training camp starting next week the NFL announced that 25-year-old defensive end Randy Gregory has been reinstated on a conditional basis after serving an indefinite suspension for multiple violations of the league’s substance abuse policy.

For the third straight year, Forbes names the Dallas Cowboys as world’s most valuable sports team. The Cowboys are worth an estimated 4.8 billion dollars.

The Rangers are off one more day before resuming the second half of their season tomorrow night against the Cleveland Indians at home.

Baltimore Orioles All-Star shortstop Manny Machado has been traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers for a package of five prospects. The players Los Angeles will be sending to Baltimore are outfielder Yusniel Diaz, right-hander Dean Kremer, third baseman Rylan Bannon, right-handed reliever Zach Pop and third baseman Breyvic Valera.

The San Antonio Spurs have traded Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green to the Toronto Raptors for DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl and a protected 2019 first-round pick, the Spurs announced Wednesday. Toronto’s first-round pick to San Antonio is a protected 1-20 selection. After one year, it becomes two second-round picks.

Former Pro Bowl cornerback Darrelle Revis announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday. “Today I am closing a chapter in my life that I once dreamed of as a kid and I am officially retiring from the National Football League,” Revis said in a statement. The Kansas City Chiefs released Revis on Feb. 8, saving $4.5 million on their salary cap. Revis played for four teams in 11 seasons.

Antonio Brown’s broad NFL appeal just got a serious boost. The Pittsburgh Steelers’ All-Pro receiver is the cover athlete for the video game “Madden 19,” EA Sports announced Wednesday. The cover features a helmetless and smiling Brown, which is a departure from the action shots on recent Madden covers. It’s a fitting tribute to Brown, who is constantly smiling on and off the field.

Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jurrell Casey of the Tennessee Titans doesn’t plan to bend to the NFL’s new national anthem policy. He intends to protest against social injustice and police brutality during the 2018 season. “I’m going to take a fine this year, why not?” Casey told CNN in London during an event promoting the Titans-Chargers game that will be played Oct. 21 at Wembley Stadium. “I’m going to protest during the flag. That’s what I’m going to say now.”

Here are some of the winners from last night’s ESPY awards:

Male athlete: Alex Ovechkin, Female athlete: Chloe Kim, Olympic moment: Shaun White, Championship performance: Nick Foles, Team: Houston Astros College athlete: Baker Mayfield