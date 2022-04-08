Sandlin Header 2022
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
cypress basin hospice
Young Title Company Header

Mt Vernon ISD Calls For Bond Election

Mount Vernon ISD school board is calling for a $52.3 million bond for the May 7 election. According to the school, the process has been a community effort with a board planning committee that includes citizens, city leaders, board members, teachers, and parents over the last year. Proposition A of the bond is $39.5 million and consists of updates in fine arts, administration, the media center, renovated spaces, vocational agriculture, food service, and mechanical, electrical, and circulation service. Proposition B of the bond is $12 million and consists of updates to athletics.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved                                     