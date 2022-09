Jury selection is underway before Hunt County District Judge Keli Aiken for a former Wolfe City police officer accused of murdering a city resident. Twenty-four-year-old Shaun Lucas of Lone Oak is accused of shooting 31-year-old Jonathan Price multiple times in front of a convenience store. Witnesses said Price was breaking up a fight between a man and a woman inside the store. 131 people were called for jury duty in the case.