National Champion Basketball Coach Bill Foy Returns To PJC

On Nov. 14, 2015, they inducted the 2005 PJC Champion Basketball Team into the PJC Athletic Hall of Fame. Displaying their trademark linked arms stance are PJC Athletic Hall of Fame inductees (from left): Coach Bill Foy, players Michael Battle, Alexander Starr, Tyler Best, Donnell Franklyn, Rod Earls, Charles Stoker, Brian Burrell, and assistant basketball coach Brad Enright.

Former Paris Junior College Head Men’s Basketball Coach and 2005 National Coach of the Year Bill Foy is returning to PJC in the dual roles of Athletic Director and Men’s Basketball Coach. In 2005, Foy led the Dragons to a National Junior College Athletic Association championship title.

“We are glad Coach Foy will be coming back to PJC as our Men’s Basketball Coach and Athletic Director,” said PJC President Dr. Pam Anglin. “His breadth of experience and success as a college coach will be good for the future of our athletic program.”

A native of Fort Wayne, Ind., Foy compiled a 227-125 record in his 11-year stint as head coach at PJC, where he was twice named Region XIV Coach of the Year and also in 2005 was named the NABC and TABC Coach of the Year.

“I’m very excited to be coming back to Paris Junior College,” said Foy. “I’d like to thank Dr. Anglin for giving me the opportunity to be the Men’s Basketball Coach and Athletic Director. My goal is to create an environment for our student-athletes to have a great experience here on campus and in the community. We want them to get a great education, compete at the highest level, and build life-long relationships.”

Foy left PJC to become an assistant coach at the University of North Texas, where he helped lead the Mean Green to a 127-68 record and two NCAA Tournaments. He then became head men’s basketball coach at Richland College, where he compiled a 46-18 record.

In 2015, the inducted Foy and the Dragons’ National Championship team from 2005 into the PJC Athletic Hall of Fame during Homecoming festivities. That year he went to Ranger College as the head men’s and women’s golf coach and as an assistant coach with the men’s basketball team. In 2016 the Rangers’ men’s basketball team made it to the Final Four of the NJCAA national tournament, and the men’s golf team went to the NJCAA national tournament for the first time.

In 2016 Foy was named head women’s basketball coach for Ranger College. The Lady Rangers won 80 games over four seasons and advanced to the Region V tournament for three consecutive seasons.

Foy received his bachelor’s degree from Indiana University and his master’s degree from Prairie View A&M University. He is the proud father of daughters Sydney, who attended PJC and will graduate from the University of North Texas in May, and Bailey, who will be a senior next year and playing her final season of volleyball at Texas Wesleyan University.