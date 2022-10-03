National Night Out Tuesday 10.04.22 At Love Civic Center in Paris From 6 – 8PM

Come for the free hotdogs and you may win a prize

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that has been held across the nation that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.

Across America, NNO is always held the first Tuesday Evening in August. Texas has adopted the NNO campaign and moved it to the first Tuesday evening in October. Texans realized that August is way too hot to have an outdoor gathering and they changed the date several years ago.

NNO provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.