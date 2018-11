A New Boston jury of eight men and four women has convicted a 48 year old Northeast Texas man of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child Under the age of 6. Prosecutors say Dennis Michael Wolfenbarger, Junior molested the young son of a former girlfriend nearly 10 years ago. The victim testified that the assaults began when he was about 5. Wolfenbarger was sentenced to life in prison, without the possibility of parole.