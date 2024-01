A 44-year-old Bowie County woman was run over and killed New Year’s Eve on Hwy 8 in New Boston. State The State Trooper’s preliminary investigation shows that a Chevy Trax was traveling northbound and struck and struck 44-year-oldAlisha Mcculler Parker New Boston, who was crossing the roadway. She was pronounced deceased at the scene. This investigation is ongoing, and no additional information is available.