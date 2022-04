A new report out of Texas shows that over 100 children in the state’s foster care program have died since 2020. According to a new report from the State Department of Family and Protective Services, 44 kids in Texas foster care passed away in 2020, another 38 in 2021, and 22 so far this year. A federal judge found the system unconstitutionally broken in 2015, and federal monitors are currently watching it.