New Guidelines for Visitors to Christus Mother Frances

For the safety and health of the community and our ministry, CHRISTUS Health is screening all associates and visitors to our hospitals to help lessen the risk of infectious disease transmission among our patients, associates, and guests.

(1) Entrance to hospital through Emergency Department 24/7

(1) Visitor per patient

Visitors must be between the ages of 16 years-old and 65-years old

All visitors are screened at the door, including a temperature taken

All associates are screened at each shift, including a temperature taken

Visiting hours are 7am to 7pm (subject to change)

**NEW effective 4/6/2020** ALL hospital visitors are required to wear a mask. Visitors should bring their own mask; homemade cloth masks are acceptable.