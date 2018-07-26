New Job Matching System to Offer User-Friendly, Mobile Design and Increased Access to Jobs and Talent

The new WorkInTexas.com website will have a user-friendly mobile design, offer modern communications capabilities, and increased access to jobs and workforce talent. The site will also enable Texas Workforce Solutions to significantly enhance service delivery, offering employers and job seekers another reason to connect with their local workforce development boards.

Texas Workforce Commission’s ( TWC ) core mission is to promote and support a workforce system that creates value and offers employers, individuals and communities the opportunity to achieve and sustain economic prosperity. Economic prosperity is directly tied to the ability of employers to recruit and retain qualified employees and for job seekers to easily search and apply for jobs. WorkInTexas.com advances Texas’ ability to attract and retain businesses and talent.

“We are pleased to advance the recommendation in our Tri-Agency report to Governor Abbott to replace WorkInTexas.com with a robust, leading edge tool reflecting current technology and customized to meet the needs of Texas employers and workers,” said TWC Chairman Andres Alcantar. “The new tool is designed with guidance offered by employers, local workforce development board leaders, regional stakeholders and other key partners, and we anticipate it to be a significant upgrade over current capabilities.”

TWC has selected Geographic Solutions to modernize and significantly enhance WorkInTexas.com, the free job-matching website TWC administers for Texas’ workforce system. With more than 26 years of experience, Geographic Solutions is the nation’s leading provider of workforce solutions in over 30 states. Built on the company’s proven Virtual OneStop software platform, the new WorkInTexas.com will enable Texas’ workforce system to deliver high-quality candidate matching for employers and job matching for job seekers.

“We thank Texas employers who provided valuable input to help craft requirements for the new WorkInTexas.com website,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Ruth R. Hughs. “The new WorkInTexas.com site will increase employer access to talent, improve candidate matches to job descriptions and incorporate local and regional labor market information to support informed business decisions.”

For job seekers, the new WorkInTexas.com will feature a user-friendly, responsive design; a mobile app; a résumé building tool; the ability to upload multiple résumé versions; receive email and text notifications; and filter by veterans preference hiring. The site will also aggregate job postings from more than 20,000 online sources, offering the largest source of unduplicated jobs in Texas.

“We look forward to launching the new WorkInTexas.com to millions of job seekers, allowing them to easily search and apply for jobs, manage their résumés for the best possible match outcomes, and participate in online job readiness training opportunities,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez.

The new job-matching site is scheduled for launch, under the same name and domain, in July 2019.