New PJC Soccer Coach Hails From Sulphur Springs; Soccer team tryouts slated for July 17

Fernando Arellano, a native of Sulphur Springs, started July 1 as the new Women’s and Men’s Soccer Coach at Paris Junior college. New tryouts are already scheduled at Noyes Stadium for Saturday, July 17.

“We are pleased to have Coach Arellano at PJC and look forward to this fall and future seasons with his leadership guiding the program,” said Dr. Pam Anglin, PJC President.

The new coach has already scheduled soccer team tryouts on Saturday, July 17. The women’s tryout is at 12 p.m. and the men’s tryout is at 2 p.m. at Noyes Stadium on the Paris campus at 2400 Clarksville Street.

“It feels great to be back home, to give back to the East Texas community and athletes, said Arellano, “and provide opportunities for the athletes to grow as individuals and in the professional soccer world. East Texas has a great amount of talent that I am sure we can help expose at PJC. We can help these athletes become successful in life with the help of soccer. I’m excited to start this journey and share my experience and knowledge with the teams.”

Arellano comes to PJC from Southwest Virginia Community College, a Division I school in Region X of the National Junior College Athletic Association.

Prior to joining Southwest, Arellano was the Assistant Men’s Soccer coach at Alderson Broaddus University in Philippi, W.V., a National Collegiate Athletic Association Division II program in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference (G-MAC). Arellano helped the AB soccer program improve to a 7-11-1 record and helped guide them to the playoffs. He also assisted two soccer players who were named to the 2019 G-MAC All-Conference Team.

Arellano began his coaching career as Assistant Boys’ soccer coach at Sulphur Springs High School, a volunteer coach for Murray State College and Richland College in 2017 and 2018 (NJCAA National Champions 2017/2018), and a club coach for the Dallas Kicks Soccer Club.

He played with National Premier Soccer League team Tyler FC during their first season in 2017 as a defensive leader. Arellano also played at the NCAA Division 1 level at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, contributing to UTRGV’s first season back to the NCAA since 1997 and defeating #24 ranked in the country UNLV in 2015.

Arellano acted as captain at Richland College where he led them into the NJCAA National Final in 2014, losing the National final game 2-1. Arellano was Awarded All-American for the 2014 NJCAA season.

Prior to his career, Arellano traveled to Mexico to pursue his soccer career where he developed his knowledge, tactics, and philosophy from playing with Queretaro F.C. in the Liga MX (the Mexican football league system’s top professional football division).

Arellano is a native of Sulphur Springs, Texas. He earned his Bachelor’s degree in Kinesiology of Exercise in Science from the University of the Southwest and his Master’s Degree in Sports Administration at Arkansas State University. He currently holds a United States Soccer Federation “D” Coaching License (improving a coach’s ability to positively influence players and teams).

For more information about the soccer teams and tryouts, contact Arellano at farellano@parisjc.edu or 903-782-0398.