New Principals at Paris ISD campuses

Paris ISD students and parents will be seeing some new and familiar faces in the principal’s chair at two different campuses this year.

At Crockett Intermediate School, Kimberly Donnan will be the new principal. She has been the principal at Aikin Elementary for the past eight years. She recently completed her 10th year with the district.

“I have enjoyed my 10 years at Aikin Elementary as a teacher, assistant principal, and principal,” Donnan said. “The staff has been wonderful to me, and I am going to miss each one of them. Aikin will always have a special place in my heart! I know that Mrs. McKinney will do an awesome job as principal, and Aikin will continue to grow.”

Donnan is excited about her move to Crockett Intermediate School to become the principal. She is eager to meet all the staff and students there. Donnan stated, “I look forward to working with the staff, parents, and community. Together we can continue to build a tradition of excellence.”

At Aikin Elementary School, Katie McKinney will take the place of Kimberly Donnan. McKinney spent eight years as a classroom teacher, one year as the Principal at Roxton ISD, and the past five years as the Assistant Principal at Aikin.

McKinney is eager to collaborate with the dedicated staff members, parents, students, and community members to continue to create an environment that nurtures growth, student centered learning, a positive environment, and academic excellence.

“First and foremost, I would like to express my sincere appreciation to Kimberly Donnan for being such a great leader for Aikin, the community, and for myself. ,” she said. “I have been so lucky to be her assistant principal for the past five years. At Aikin Elementary, our mission is to provide a safe and inclusive space where every child can thrive and reach their full potential. I do believe that ALL children can learn and be successful life-long learners.”