Paris ISD Names New CTE Director

Paris ISD recently announced the hiring of Kelly Stapleton as the new Career and Technology Education (CTE) Director.

Mrs. Stapleton is a graduate of Texas A&M University – College Station and Lamar University. She joins Paris ISD with 17 years in education as a CTE teacher and one year as a Texas AgriLife Extension 4-H Agent. She will be replacing Caleb Tindel, who recently became the district’s Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum, Instruction and Accountability.

Assistant Superintendent, Caleb Tindel, said, ” We are excited to have Mrs. Stapleton join Paris ISD and lead the Career and Technology Department. She brings a wealth of knowledge to the program and our district with her years of experience in the CTE field. With her leadership, we will continue our progress in growing a CTE department where every learner can maximize their education and career journey.”

Mrs. Stapleton and her husband, Josh, also an educator, have two girls ages 13 and 11. She loves spending time and building memories with her family on their cattle ranch. “As an agriculture science teacher for 17 years, I have always had a passion for career and technology education,” stated Stapleton. “It is a way for students to explore career opportunities while gaining hands-on learning in the classroom/lab. These programs are so vital in our schools, and I am thankful for this new role and opportunity to continue ensuring the success of these CTE programs at Paris ISD.”