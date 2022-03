NLHS Symphonic and Concert bands participated in Pre UIL Concert Band Evaluations at Gilmer High School. Both bands received Superior Ratings for their Concert and Sight-Reading performances. The bands will move on to their UIL Evaluations at Gilmer HS on March 10 and will perform their UIL Evaluation Music for the public on March 8 at 6:30 PM in the NLHS Auditorium. The bands are under the direction of Randy Jones and Jason Smith.