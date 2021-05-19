North Lamar HS Top Ten Honored

Honor graduates receive token gift

The North Lamar High School 2021 Honor Graduates were honored with a breakfast Tuesday morning at The Hidden Willow. Graduates introduced their parents and a special guest invited by the graduate. Principal Mark Keith presented a blanket to each graduate that was sponsored by a person or organization.

Honor graduates from left are Kevin Dyck, Addison Exum, Ashley Trenchard, Maggi Burton, Emma Doyal, Bridgitte Collard, Noel Rainey, Wesley Crites, Donato Curvino (Salutatorian) and Brian Slater. On the staircase are Madison Winter (Valedictorian), Emma Fowler, Madison Semanek, Merideth Puckett, Melodie Huesca, Sarah Carl and Sophie Carl.