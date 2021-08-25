North Lamar ISD Joins Tarleton State’s Distinguished School Partnership

The top 25 percent of the 2022 graduating class at North Lamar High School has scholarship opportunities and guaranteed admission thanks to an agreement between North Lamar ISD and Tarleton State University.

NLISD and Tarleton joined forces when North Lamar Superintendent Kelli Stewart and Tarleton President Dr. James Hurley signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU). By signing the MOU, North Lamar derives a benefit for its high achieving students by ensuring higher educational opportunities at Tarleton following high school graduation. Tarleton derives a benefit from the targeted and intentional promotion of its education opportunities to the high achieving students of NLISD.

The agreement also means American College Test (ACT) and Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) requirements will be waived for North Lamar High School students in the top quarter of their class, as will application fees for students who qualify.

Tarleton’s Guaranteed Award Program (GAP) assures first-time-in-college students graduating in the top quarter of their high school class between $1,000 and $4,000 in scholarships. North Lamar graduates ranking in the top 10% of their graduating class are guaranteed $1,000 above the GAP level for which they qualify, and students ranking in the top 25% of their graduating class are guaranteed $500 above the GAP for which they qualify.

For more information, contact NLHS Assistant Principal Chris Hudson at 903.737.2003 x 1002.