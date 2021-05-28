North Lamar Names Brenton Whitaker Head Football Coach

In a special meeting, the North Lamar ISD School Board voted to name Brenton Whitaker as the new head football coach. Whitaker comes from Pittsburg High School where he was the Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach.

Whitaker graduated from Royce City High School before earning his Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education at Concordia University in Seward, Nebraska, where he played college football. He will enter his tenth season coaching Texas football and first as head coach for the North Lamar Panthers. Prior to his time in Pittsburg, Whitaker spent time in Palestine, Carrollton Farmers Branch and Marshall.

“We are more than excited to be joining the North Lamar family!” said Whitaker, an East Texas boy at heart. “We look forward to building lasting relationships, both in the district and in the community. We can’t wait to get to work building a program the players, school district, and community will be proud of!”

Whitaker is married to his wife, Abby, who teaches Spanish and Special Education. The pair have been married 10 years in June. They have five children, Braxton (9), Ainsley Grace (7), Brayson (4) Brenner (3) and are foster parents to an infant. Whitaker says his kids are excited to watch their daddy take the field this fall for the Panthers.

Whitaker said, “Our family is thrilled to become a part of North Lamar ISD and looks forward to building relationships and becoming ingrained in the community.”

North Lamar ISD welcomes Coach Whitaker and his family into the Panther family and is excited for the student athletes who will grow and benefit under his leadership.