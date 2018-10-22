North Lamar Wildlife Team Competes At District

Top places go to North Lamar

Members of North Lamar’s FFA team competed at the District Wildlife Contest on October 17 to take first and second place for Lamar County. Team members pictured with former NLHS graduate Ryan Eatherly. Left, are freshman Corbin Branham, freshman Maverick Brown, junior Radley Crutchfield, junior Beau Rember, freshman Remington Brown, and senior McKayla Figueroa. Crutchfield was the high point individual and Eatherly is with the National Resources Conservation Services. Sponsor for the team is Noah Chipman.