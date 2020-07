Several North Texas bar owners are part of the suit against Governor Greg Abbott’s decision to close all bars.

The governor not only closed the bars last week, but he also said he probably rushed to allow them to open. Bar owner Adam Duran, who owns two places in Denton and one in Richardson, says, hold on, churches, theme parks, and other venues are packing them in and not being penalized.

More than 20 bar owners across the state are part of the suit, which they are filing in Austin.