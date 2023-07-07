Header- Mark Patrick
North Texas Fentanyl Dealer Convicted

Fentanyl Rainbow M30 pills

The North Texas drug dealer involved in the fentanyl-overdose death of a Carrollton middle school student pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday. Court documents show Rafael Soliz, Jr., 23, contacted a 13-year-old girl on social media and delivered fentanyl-laced counterfeit M30 pills to her home. They later found her dead in her Carrollton bedroom. Soliz admitted to selling more than 1,500 fentanyl pills to both street-level dealers and directly to users, including children.

