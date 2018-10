Jury selection is scheduled to begin next month in a Northeast Texas capital murder trial. The state is accusing 24-year-old Benearl Jermaine Lewis of killing his four-year-old son, D’Money Lewis, in March. The state is not seeking the death penalty of the case. D’Money’s mother, 26-year-old, Khadijah Wright, is charged in the case with an injury to a child by omission.