Northeast Texas Storms Wednesday

In Lamar County, Emergency Management spotted a brief touchdown along FM 1499 about a mile south of FM 197 just west of Pat Mayse Lake. It traveled as a funnel the length of the lake and disappeared. At 7:45, authorities reported 60 mph wind and quarter-size hail near Chicota. North of Paris, about 13 miles, there was 1,75 or golf ball size hail at 7:45. At 8:23 in HUnt County, about one mile north of Caddo Mills, there was a report of 1” hail. in Hopkins County at 9:10, Cumby reported 1.75. At 9:25, six miles SSW of Sulphur Springs on 19 and CR 1174, they reported 1.75. Lone Oak reported 61 mph wind at 8:57.