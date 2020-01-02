Northeast Texas Woman Wanted For Identity Theft, Fraud

Texarkana Texas Police Department

Authorities throughout the area are searching for Lindsey Brown, who is wanted for fraudulent use of identifying information. Texarkana Police say a car in Detroit, Texas was broken into and a number of items taken, including a purse with the victim’s identification card and two checks inside. Brown used the victim’s ID to cash the first check at Texarkana, and she cashed the second check at Sulphur Springs. Investigators say they’re not sure she’s the one that broke into the car, but say they are sure she is the one who cashed the checks.

