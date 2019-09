NTCC Athletic Events

Tuesday-9/3/2019—Women’s Soccer vs. Hill College 2:00 pm (Home)

Tuesday-9/3/2019–Men’s Soccer vs. Hill College 4:00 pm (Home)

Friday—9/6/2019—Women’s Soccer vs. Navarro College 1:00 pm (Home)

Friday—9/6/2019–Men’s Soccer at Laredo College (Away)

Saturday—9/7/2019—Men’s Soccer at Coastal Bend College (Away)