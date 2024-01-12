Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
NTCC Goes Cashless

NTCC Athletics Moves to Cashless Athletic Events

Northeast Texas Community College Athletics is moving to cashless concessions for the upcoming 2024 sports seasons. To help our fan experience, Eagle Athletics is now working with the Hometown Fan App to handle all ticket and concession sales.

Patrons can download the Hometown Tickets App to their mobile devices, scan a QR Code at the gate, or visit our athletics website at www.ntcceagles.com to purchase tickets.

Current NTCC Students and Staff can download their free season pass from the app by entering their student ID or Employee ID number. The season pass is only suitable for the pass holder with no friends and family. You will still need to scan in with the ticket booth so we can get an accurate attendance count for each game.

Hometown will handle all ticket sales and concessions without cash sales at the gate or concession stands.

