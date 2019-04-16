Morrell banner
Hess Lay-Z-Boy Recliner Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
cypress basin hospice
Momentum Motorsports Job Openings

NTCC – Sports

2 hours ago

 

Here is our tentative schedule for the week due. It is subject to change due to the potential severe weather overnight Wednesday.
Wednesday (Apr 17) Softball at Bossier Parrish -2 games
Thursday (Apr 18) Baseball at Paris JC- 1 game
Friday (Apr 19) Baseball vs. Paris JC-2 games (Initially scheduled for Saturday (Apr 20)
Friday (Apr 19) Softball at Navarro College-2 games

 

Justin Hargrove ATC, LAT
Northeast Texas Community College
Athletic Trainer/Director of Human Performance
Assistant Athletic Director
Office:903-434-8285
Fax:903-434-4425
jhargrove@ntcc.edu<mailto:jhargrove@ntcc.edu>
www.ntcc.edu<http://www.ntcc.edu/>
www.ntcceagles.com<http://www.ntcceagles.com/>

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved                                     