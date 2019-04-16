NTCC – Sports

Here is our tentative schedule for the week due. It is subject to change due to the potential severe weather overnight Wednesday.

Wednesday (Apr 17) Softball at Bossier Parrish -2 games

Thursday (Apr 18) Baseball at Paris JC- 1 game

Friday (Apr 19) Baseball vs. Paris JC-2 games (Initially scheduled for Saturday (Apr 20)

Friday (Apr 19) Softball at Navarro College-2 games

Justin Hargrove ATC, LAT

Northeast Texas Community College

Athletic Trainer/Director of Human Performance

Assistant Athletic Director

