NTCC – Sports

Northeast Texas Community College Athletics Returns to Action

Northeast Texas Community College, Women’s and Men’s Soccer teams returned to campus on Aug 10 to prepare for the upcoming season. Recently promoted Head Coaches Heather Brady will oversee the Women’s program, and Juan (JD) Perales will manage the Men’s program.

The Women’s team will consist of young ladies from Texas, California, and six international students. The international students are making their way to NTCC from Haiti (two students), Brazil, Colombia (two students), and Kenya. On the Men’s side, players from across Texas and eleven international students are filling the roster. The Eagles will have five young men from France, one from Belgium, one from Spain, one from Kenya, and three from England.

NTCC hosted Ranger College on Monday, Aug 15, for the first scrimmage of the 2022 season. On what would prove to be a scorching day, the Women pulled off a 1-0 win, with Alexis Mendez (Plano, Texas) scoring the goal for the Eagles. On the Men’s side, they battled to a 2-2 tie in the heat. David Imbert (France) and fellow compatriots Yanis Lakhlifi provided the offense for NTCC.

Baseball, Rodeo, and Softball will start practice on the first day of school, Aug 22. NTCC will host a rodeo Oct 21 and 22 at the Mount Pleasant Rodeo Association, Priefert Arena, located in Mount Pleasant on Greenhill Road. The rodeo will compete in five National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association (NIRA) Southern Region Rodeos this fall, followed by five more in the Spring. Coach Justin Hampton hopes to have multiple Eagles qualifying for the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming, in June of 2023.

Baseball will open their fall season with a game against the Ontario Blue Jays at NTCC on Thursday, Sept 8 at 2:00 pm. Andy Morgan begins his sixth season as Head Coach of the Eagle Baseball program.

Josh Freeman and the Eagle Softball program will open the fall season on the road on Sep 13, traveling to Southern Arkansas Community College. The first chance to see the Softball team at home will be on Sept 17 as they take on Excel Elite at noon.

You can keep current on Eagle Athletics news and schedules by visiting www.ntcceagles.com. NTCC has moved to digital tickets for the upcoming year, and you can purchase your tickets in advance by following the website link or downloading the Hometown Tickets app to your mobile device. No cash sales at the gate.