NTCC – Sports

Colton Bukard | Brennen Wilson

NTCC Rodeo Results

Northeast Texas Community College hosted the third National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association (NIRA) Southern Region Rodeo on October 21-22 at the Mount Pleasant Rodeo Association Arena.

Bull rider Colton Burkard (Ivanhoe, Texas) placed second for the Eagles with a 76-point ride, all while competing at the United Professional Rodeo Association (UPRA) Finals in Dallas this week.

NTCC Team Roper Brennen Wilson (Gilmer, TX) brought home points and a Header with partner Lantz Pyssen from Southwest Texas Junior College as a heeler.

On the Lady’s side, Rylee George of Texas A&M University-Commerce and Kera Lamb of Wharton Junior College tied for first in the Ladies Breakaway championship with a time of 2.1 seconds to split the win.

Goat Tying also saw the first-place split, with Josey Murphy from Panola College and Mayce Marek of Texas A&M University-Commerce posting a time of 6.3 seconds to share first place.

In Barrels, Victoria Proctor of Texas A&M University won the event with a time of 15.31 to bring home the first-place points for the Aggies.

For the Men’s teams, Gavin French of Texas A&M University posted the best time in the Bareback event with a 79-point ride to win first place.

Saddle Bronc winner was Parker Fleet of Hill College, with a 79-point ride to lead the field of contestants.

In Bull riding, Zeke Martinez of Wharton Junior College posted the top score of 82 points to best NTCC’s Burkard for first place.

The Tiedown roping winner was Chance Little of Texas A&M University, with a time of 8.8 seconds to win the first place points. Mount Pleasant’s own Kincade Henry of Texas A&M University-Commerce placed fifth in the event to bring home points for the Lions.

Steer wrestling was also a Texas A&M University-Commerce Lion with a first-place time of 4.1 seconds.

The Team Roping Duo of Slade Wood, Southwest Texas Junior College, and Logan Moore of Wharton Junior College had a lighting-fast time of 5.9 seconds to take home the crown.

The Women’s All-Around Cowgirl went to Josey Murphy of Panola College, and the Men’s All-Around went to Slade Wood of Southwest Texas Junior College. Kincade Henry tied for second place in the All-Around Category.

Team titles went to Texas A&M University-Commerce on both the Women’s and Men’s sides, with the Women bringing home 311.5 points and the Men 516 points to lead all teams. Texas A&M University-College Station would be second place for the Women’s and Men’s teams.

The Eagles and the rest of the NIRA Southern Region head to Lake Charles, Louisiana, November 28-29 for the next Rodeo hosted by McNeese State University. Sam Houston State University will host the fifth and final fall rodeo on November 10-12 in Conroe.

NTCC athletes look to keep compiling points in their respective events to qualify for the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming, in June of 2023.

For more information about the NTCC Rodeo program, visit our athletics website at www.ntcceagles.com.

Coach JD Perales

NTCC Men’s Soccer Playoff Bound

The Northeast Texas Community College Men’s Soccer team defeated Paris Junior College 5-0 on Saturday, Oct. 22, to earn a trip to the National Junior College Athletic Association playoffs. Goalie Enzo Camps (France) came up with seven saves in the win.

The Eagles took down Paris on goals by five different Eagles. Jack Thomas (England), assisted by Carlos Quinones (Houston, Texas), got NTCC on the board first to take a 1-0 lead over the Dragons. Yanis Lakhlifi (France) assisted Diego Sanchez (Humble, Texas) on the second Eagle goal. Quinones would get in on the goal-scoring action with an unassisted goal to put the Eagles up 3-0.

David Imbert of France would also score an unassisted goal when he chipped a shot over the goalie to bring NTCC’s lead to 4-0. The French duo of Lahklifi and Imbert would combine for the final goal, with Imbert getting the assist for fellow countryman Lahklifi to score, putting the Dragons away for good.

The win propelled Coach JD Perales and the Eagles into the Region 14 Playoffs. NTCC will travel to Lufkin on Wednesday, Oct. 26, to take on the NJCAA number four ranked Angelina Roadrunners in the Region playoffs. The winner will advance to the semifinal round, looking to earn a birth to the National Tournament held in Melbourne, Florida, Nov 13-19, 2022.